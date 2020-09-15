Barbara Wilkes Sheehan, 56, of Concord, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at her home on September 12, 2020. The youngest of four and only daughter of Col. Lowell Lyndon Wilkes, Jr. and Rosemary Jarvis Wilkes, Barbara was born on October 7, 1963. She grew up in Lexington, Massachusetts in a loving home alongside her three older brothers. The values of humility, generosity, and lifelong friendship were instilled in her at a young age. Barbara also developed an appreciation for language, witty puns and clever turns of phrase. At the end of eighth grade, Barbara moved with her parents to Amherst, New Hampshire where she attended Mount Saint Marys Seminary School in Nashua. After high school, Barbara headed north to Colby College in Maine where she graduated with a degree in Spanish, studying abroad in both Mexico and Spain, and met her husband, Andy. After nearly a decade of dating, Barbara and Andy wed in 1990 and enjoyed nearly 30 years of happy marriage. They settled in Concord where they raised their two children, Kyle and Emily, as well as a few dogs along the way. In Barbaras eyes, often much to Andys chagrin, her children could do no wrong while her husband on the other hand! Barbara made a career out of her love for fashion and the creature comforts of life, most notably at Eileen Fisher in Boston where she worked for 20 years and most recently on The Avenue at J. Miles in Cambridge. Barbara often remarked that she lived a beautiful life. She treasured her dear family and many, many friends who she stayed connected with up until her death. She cherished trips to her familys New Hampshire lake house, Perrywood, Cape Cod, Texas, and her happy place of Arizona. Barbara was never one to sit still, even while sick. An avid supporter of local artisans and shopping small, she loved nothing more than stumbling upon a small boutique, jeweler, or craft fair, and selecting and gifting her one-of-a-kind finds. Her love for shopping could only be matched by her sweet tooth. Barbara would travel to Maine for lemon shortbread, Rhode Island for caramels, and New York City for half-pound cookies. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and uncle, Billy Jarvis. She is survived by her husband, Andy; two children, Kyle and Emily; a dog, Jarvis; her three brothers, Lyndon of Takoma Park, Maryland, Ray (Deb) of Chatham, MA, and Bill of Merrimack, NH; cousins Jac, Ruth, and Mary of Hubbard, Texas; her nieces and nephews, Tina, Ben, Chelsea, Alyssa, Jessica, Kasey, and Taylor; her grandnieces and nephews, Pancho, Thomas, Connor, Reagan, and Owen. She also is survived by her in-laws, Tom and Lucy Sheehan, and four sister-in-laws and their families. Due to COVID-19, Barbara will be buried privately in Lexington; her family hopes to celebrate her life next summer. The family is forever grateful for Barbaras team of doctors and nurses at Dana-Farber and Brigham and Womens Hospital. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Barbara to support Dr. Jennifer Chan and the Neuroendocrine and Carcinoid Tumors Research Program at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or alternatively at http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/barbarawilkessheehan
