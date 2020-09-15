1/1
Barbara W. Sheehan
1963 - 2020
Concord - Barbara Wilkes Sheehan, 56, of Concord, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at her home on September 12, 2020.
The youngest of four and only daughter of Col. Lowell Lyndon Wilkes, Jr. and Rosemary Jarvis Wilkes, Barbara was born on October 7, 1963. She grew up in Lexington, Massachusetts in a loving home alongside her three older brothers. The values of humility, generosity, and lifelong friendship were instilled in her at a young age. Barbara also developed an appreciation for language, witty puns and clever turns of phrase.
At the end of eighth grade, Barbara moved with her parents to Amherst, New Hampshire where she attended Mount Saint Mary's Seminary School in Nashua. After high school, Barbara headed north to Colby College in Maine where she graduated with a degree in Spanish, studying abroad in both Mexico and Spain, and met her husband, Andy.
After nearly a decade of dating, Barbara and Andy wed in 1990 and enjoyed nearly 30 years of happy marriage. They settled in Concord where they raised their two children, Kyle and Emily, as well as a few dogs along the way. In Barbara's eyes, often much to Andy's chagrin, her children could do no wrong while her husband on the other hand…! Barbara made a career out of her love for fashion and the creature comforts of life, most notably at Eileen Fisher in Boston where she worked for 20 years and most recently on "The Avenue" at J. Miles in Cambridge.
Barbara often remarked that she "lived a beautiful life." She treasured her dear family and many, many friends who she stayed connected with up until her death. She cherished trips to her family's New Hampshire lake house, "Perrywood," Cape Cod, Texas, and her happy place of Arizona. Barbara was never one to sit still, even while sick. An avid supporter of local artisans and "shopping small," she loved nothing more than stumbling upon a small boutique, jeweler, or craft fair, and selecting and gifting her one-of-a-kind finds. Her love for shopping could only be matched by her sweet tooth. Barbara would travel to Maine for lemon shortbread, Rhode Island for caramels, and New York City for half-pound cookies.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and uncle, Billy Jarvis. She is survived by her husband, Andy; two children, Kyle and Emily; a dog, Jarvis; her three brothers, Lyndon of Takoma Park, Maryland, Ray (Deb) of Chatham, MA, and Bill of Merrimack, NH; cousins Jac, Ruth, and Mary of Hubbard, Texas; her nieces and nephews, Tina, Ben, Chelsea, Alyssa, Jessica, Kasey, and Taylor; her grandnieces and nephews, Pancho, Thomas, Connor, Reagan, and Owen. She also is survived by her in-laws, Tom and Lucy Sheehan, and four sister-in-laws and their families.
Due to COVID-19, Barbara will be buried privately in Lexington; her family hopes to celebrate her life next summer.
The family is forever grateful for Barbara's team of doctors and nurses at Dana-Farber and Brigham and Women's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Barbara to support Dr. Jennifer Chan and the Neuroendocrine and Carcinoid Tumors Research Program at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or alternatively at http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/barbarawilkessheehan.
Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com.

Published in The Concord Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
5 entries
September 15, 2020
Dearest Barbie, my "fourth daughter", loved and always remembered.
Love and sympathy to Andy, Kyle, Emily and all Wilkes and Sheehan families.
Kerstin Cotran
Family Friend
September 15, 2020
To the Sheehan, Wilkes & Jarvis Family: We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Barbara - She was a very kind, warm, & caring person. May all memories of her over the years sustain you at this time of such a monumental loss. With deepest sympathy, Ellen & Dan Gregoire
Ellen Gregoire
Acquaintance
September 15, 2020
On behalf of the entire Bishop Guertin Family, I offer our condolences during this time of unbearable loss. We hope that you find comfort in the love and support of your family and friends. We hold you all in our thoughts and prayers. With sympathy Linda Brodeur MSM '78, President BGHS
Linda Brodeur
Acquaintance
September 15, 2020
Barbie - you were a great roommate freshman year at Colby. We couldn't have been more different and yet we got on so well and were still friends all this time. I would say that is down to you and your generosity and love. I will miss you. xx
Valerie Madden
Friend
September 15, 2020
Hi family,
I am so so sorry to hear about Barb's difficult time, along with all of you. I worked with her at EF for years and truly enjoyed her so much. Always laughing and having fun and extremely kind.
Take care and be well. You are in my heart and thoughts.
Karen King
