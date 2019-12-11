Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for Bayla Cornell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bayla Cornell


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bayla Cornell Obituary
Bayla (Goldsmith) Cornell (78) of Carlisle, formerly of Lunenburg, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Concord, MA, after a protracted illness. Bayla was born July 8, 1941 in Fall River, MA, to Frances and William Goldsmith, and married her childhood sweetheart Richard Cornell in 1962. She earned her bachelors degree from Boston State College and a law degree from Franklin Pierce College. Bayla was a gifted gardener with a flair for design and decor, and she created beautiful family homes and gardens particularly in Cambridge, South Dartmouth, Concord, and Carlisle. Perhaps her greatest calling and joy was in her role as an old-school, devoted grandmother to Merlin and Forrest. Bayla is survived by her husband of 57 years Richard Cornell; their children Bill, Marci (Jonathan), Dan (Eunyoung), and Libby (Brian); grandchildren Merlin and Forrest; and sister and brother Jill and Jerry. She is predeceased by her brother Mickey. In lieu of flowers, donations to Buddy Dog Humane Society (www.buddydoghs.com/) in Sudbury would be appreciated. To share a remembrance in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030.
Published in Concord Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bayla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -