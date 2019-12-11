|
Bayla (Goldsmith) Cornell (78) of Carlisle, formerly of Lunenburg, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Concord, MA, after a protracted illness. Bayla was born July 8, 1941 in Fall River, MA, to Frances and William Goldsmith, and married her childhood sweetheart Richard Cornell in 1962. She earned her bachelors degree from Boston State College and a law degree from Franklin Pierce College. Bayla was a gifted gardener with a flair for design and decor, and she created beautiful family homes and gardens particularly in Cambridge, South Dartmouth, Concord, and Carlisle. Perhaps her greatest calling and joy was in her role as an old-school, devoted grandmother to Merlin and Forrest. Bayla is survived by her husband of 57 years Richard Cornell; their children Bill, Marci (Jonathan), Dan (Eunyoung), and Libby (Brian); grandchildren Merlin and Forrest; and sister and brother Jill and Jerry. She is predeceased by her brother Mickey. In lieu of flowers, donations to Buddy Dog Humane Society (www.buddydoghs.com/) in Sudbury would be appreciated. To share a remembrance in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030.
Published in Concord Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019