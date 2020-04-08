|
|
Bernard E. Tobin, age 98, of Concord, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was the devoted husband of the late Jane E. "Betty" (Kelley) Tobin who died in 1994. Born in Boston on April 18, 1921, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Quinlan) Tobin. After growing up in Maynard, Bernie proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He lived in Concord during the majority of his adult life. Professionally, he was a thirty-three year employee and longtime manager for Raytheon in Bedford, prior to his retirement. He was a passionate and avid golfer, which included receiving a life membership award at Maynard Country Club. Bernie was also a former member of the Concord Elks. For many years, Bernie was a faithful parishioner at St. Bernards Church, and later, Holy Family Parish in Concord. All who knew Bernie will profoundly miss his incredible wit and sense of humor. He leaves behind three children, Paul Tobin and his wife Linda of Merrimack, NH, Jane "Tobey" Hartman of Acton, and Peter Tobin and his wife Debra of Nashua, NH, three grandchildren, Ashley Tobin, Katie Hartman, and Daniel Hartman, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Six sisters and two brothers predeceased Bernie. Due to current restrictions caused by COVID-19, a private gathering for immediate family will be held, followed by burial at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. A Memorial Mass at Holy Family Parish will be announced at a later date. The Tobin family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the compassionate care Bernie received from the caring staff at Langdon Place in Nashua. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054 or one can donate online at www.hhhc.org. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For service updates or to share a remembrance in Bernies online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneral Home.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020