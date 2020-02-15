|
|
Bernice Kerr 91, of Woodstock, Illinois, formerly of Mechanicsville, Virginia and Concord, Massachusetts, passed away on February 12, 2020. Born in Boston in 1928 to Harriet and Ralph White, she was a leap year baby and would have celebrated her 23rd birthday at the end of this month. She was the loving wife for 58 years to the late Donald Kerr. She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Sue and Bruce Peterson, Jan and Lance Weiglein, Pam and Steve Reis; seven grandchildren, Kelly, Andrew and Kevin Peterson, Brett and Tyler Weiglein, Stephanie and Samantha Reis; and many other loving relatives. Bernice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her positive outlook in all situations along with her incredible generosity made her special. All who knew her were truly blessed. Her home was always open to family, friends, and neighbors alike. She never hesitated to welcome someone in for a cup of tea and her signature homemade cookies. She enjoyed baking for and playing board games with her children and grandchildren. She also loved reading and made full use of the local library in all the towns she lived. Bernice was an ardent crafter who enjoyed sewing, painting, cake-decorating, jewelry making, and plastic canvas. She made the wedding cakes for all three of her daughters. After her children were grown Bernice discovered quilting and pursued the hobby with enthusiasm, even taking the time to teach her granddaughters and others to quilt. Her quilting friends brought much joy to her life. She was an active member of the Richmond Piecemakers and served as its president for a number of years. Her family treasures the many quilts and wall hangings she made for them. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the caring staff of Hearthstone Manor where Bernice lived for nine years. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are not necessary, but if you wish to do so, please consider the .
Published in Concord Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020