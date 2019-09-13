|
Bernice V. (Boris) Garibotto, age 96, formerly of Concord, MA, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Life Care Center of Acton, MA, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimers disease. She was the wife of the late Peter W. Garibotto. Bernice was born in Holliston, MA, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Tolochka) Boris; late step-mother Theodolinda Boris; survived by her step-sister Rosemary (Boris) Pollard of Morgan, CA; and step-mother Mavis Esme Boris of Winchendon, MA. She is survived by her four children: Gail Bevan and her late husband Geoffrey of Hampton, NH; Lynne Garibotto and Robert Pouliot of Duxbury, MA; Peter Garibotto of Rutland, MA; Mark Garibotto and his wife Dianne (Doherty) of Woburn, MA; grandmother of Jill Bevan, Coralina (Garibotto) Ludden and her husband James, and Katrina Garibotto; great grandmother of Annabelle Ludden and also survived by many relatives. In her lifetime, Bernice earned her BS degree in Journalism from Boston University in 1946, and became a reporter for the Somerville Journal Press. Several of her articles as a freelance writer appeared in the Boston Globe, including an interview with John F. Kennedy. She also became Editor of the Concord Free Press in 1971. Bernice appreciated music, had a great sense of humor and was dedicated to her family and her three German short haired pointers. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed collecting cookbooks and recipes. She relished her vegetable garden and was proud of her colorful rose garden. Relatives and friends will gather for a period of visitation in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord, MA on Saturday, September 21st from 1:30 to 3 pm. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimers Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or send a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.deefuneralhome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019