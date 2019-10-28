|
|
Bessie (Vasiliki) Dantos Nikitas, died with her children at her side on her 93rd birthday, October 26, 2019, having enjoyed a full life centered on faith and family. Born in 1926 to Greek immigrants George and Eugenia (Gounaris) Dantos, Bessie was raised in Andover, Massachusetts, where her father and uncle owned and ran the Andover Spa. She attended Christ Episcopal Church in Andover until the consecration of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church nearby. She married Louis (Elias) Peter Nikitas in 1960. They made their home in Fitchburg. She moved to Concord in 2007. Mrs. Nikitas and her late husband, Lou, were lifelong members of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. They believed deeply in the value of education, the blessing of good health, and the power of faith. They revered teachers, physicians, and the clergy, in equal measure. Bess had a strong work ethic and strove to be "of use" throughout her life: as a "soda jerk" in The Andover Spa; as an EKG technician at the Heart Station at Boston City Hospital; and as an ophthalmology practice manager in Fitchburg. She embodied the classical Greek virtue of philotimo, whose roots are "philos" (friend) and "timi (honor). Defying an exact translation, the essence of philotimo is character marked by integrity, duty, pride, dignity, courage, and respect. Her great joys were home and family; "Mom" and "Yiayia" were her favorite words. She was blessed by length of years to care for and conspire with her four grandchildren, who were often overheard to say: "Yiayias awesome." "Yiayia said I should eat something substantial." "Yiayia brought chocolate." She is survived by her son, Peter Louis Nikitas and daughter-in-law Lianne Welch Nikitas, of Exeter, R.I.; her daughter, Martha Nikitas Stone and son-in-law, Dr. John Henry Stone, of Concord; her grandchildren Alexandra Nikitas Antonowicz and husband Cole, Louis Peter Nikitas II; Sarah Elias Stone and William Montgomery Stone; her brother, Phidias George Dantos of Hanover, N.H. She was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Louis, and by her sister, Angeliki (Kiki) Dantos Econ of Pinehurst, North Carolina. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Mrs. Nikitas for a service of thanksgiving on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm Street in Concord. In keeping with deeply held belief in service, Mrs. Nikitas had elected to donate her remains to Medicine. A private Greek Orthodox burial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a contribution to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church,1319 Main St., Fitchburg, MA 01420 Trinity Episcopal Church, Concord, MA 01742, or a house of worship or . Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019