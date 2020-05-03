Home

Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Betty Crowell Obituary
Betty (Parker) Crowell, age 84, passed away on April 27, 2020 at Golden Pond in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald T. Crowell. Born in Concord, MA on September 4, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Alden and Edith (McWilliams) Parker, she was raised and educated in West Concord, Mass. In 1955 she married Donald Crowell, the love of her life, and they were happily married for 53 years. Together they raised two children, Donna and Thomas, they lived in several different homes in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Massachusetts. Betty loved family, music and the great adventure of traveling. She is survived by her son Tom and his wife Debra of Mansfield, her daughter Donna and her husband Don of Nashua, NH and two grandchildren, Matt and Danielle, her sister, Gaye and her husband Paul and her brothers, Bob and David, David's wife Carolyn and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Marjorie Parker. "The song is ended but the melody remains." Unfortunately, current conditions mandate a small family service was held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Dana - Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Brookline, MA 02215 www.dana-farber.org. Arrangements are under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com.
Published in Concord Journal from May 3 to May 10, 2020
