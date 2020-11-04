Betty T. Jack, 89, died October 31, 2020, in Concord Mass after a brief illness. Betty was born in Montpelier Idaho to Abraham and Lillian Thorf. She married Robert Jack, her husband of 68 years in 1952. She attended Stanford University and graduated from The University of New Mexico with a BA in liberal studies. Betty was a 45 year resident of Acton Mass and was very active in numerous local organizations including the League of Women Voters, Acton Garden Club, AAUW and The Acton Womens Club. Her interests included family, sewing, quilting, needle work, cooking, and reading. Mrs. Jack is survived by her husband Robert and sons, Thomas, Edward, Michael and five grandchildren. Burial services will be held Nov 5th at 1:00PM at Woodlawn Cemetery in Acton Mass. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to CareDimensions.org
