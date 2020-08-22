1/
Beverly Simmons
Beverly Miller Simmons, age 86, of Acton and formerly of Concord, died peacefully at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln on August 18, 2020, following a brief illness. She was the loving wife of the late Warren A. Simmons who died in 2010. Beverly was born on October 1, 1933 in Northampton, MA and grew up in Belmont, where she was a 1949 graduate of Belmont High School, and a 1951 graduate of the Chandler School for Women. In the early 1950's, she was employed by EG&G, the atomic energy commission, in Boston. She married Warren in 1955, and in 1957, they moved to Lexington and began their family of three boys: Jeffrey, Glenn, and Andrew. In 1970, they moved to Concord and raised their family. She worked as a Secretary for the Concord Public Schools for over thirty years, and also for CASE Collaborative in Concord. She was a former member of Nashawtuc Country Club and Thoreau Swim & Tennis Club, and a volunteer for the Concord Council on Aging. Beverly and Warren moved to Acton in 2007. She leaves behind her devoted son, Jeffrey A. Simmons and his wife Andrea of Littleton, nine grandchildren, Nicholas of Littleton, Thomas of Wells, ME, Christopher of Leominster, Tiffany of Littleton, Taylor of Alston, Haley Jean and Benjamin, both of Maynard, Jacquelyn of Ayer, and Meghan of Maynard, five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Andrew M. Simmons who died in 2016, and the late Glenn R. Simmons who died in 2019. Beverly was also predeceased by her parents, Herman Miller and Ruth Davis Miller, her step-mother, Margaret MacLeod Miller, and her brother, Robert D. Miller. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Sunday, August 23rd from 2 to 4 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Beverly will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband and sons during a private burial service on Monday, August 24th at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Concord Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
AUG
24
Burial
Sleepy Hollow Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
August 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear of Bev's passing. She was a one of the reasons I looked forward to coming into work. I am grateful I met her and Jeff and the family.
Michael Patsos
