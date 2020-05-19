|
|
On 29 May 1965 at 2:02 PM in Madison Wisconsin, Mary Birgit Uehling took her first breath. The youngest of three born to Judith Olson Uehling and David Uehling, she came into this world full of light and love. Growing up in Madison, Birgits young life was full of sports and playing the violin. Summers were sweetest when she spent time in Sawyer, Michigan with her family in a home built by her great grandfather at the turn of the last century. Life took her from Madison to Colby College in Maine. Upon graduation she moved with some of her friends to Boston and started a career in public policy, planning, and the environment. Shortly after moving to Boston, introduced by mutual friends at a party, Birgit met Paul and they immediately fell in love. As much as she considered herself to be a mid-Westerner, Birgit and Paul began to imagine a life together in the Boston area which had become home for both of them. They wed in Manchester By the Sea in a service officiated by Pauls father, the esteemed minister from New York City, Arthur Caliandro, in July of 1990. As newlyweds, Birgit and Paul settled in Charestown, MA. Birgit began her career in Environmental Consulting. After a few years working in the field, Birgit went back to school at Tufts University for a Masters in Environmental and Urban Policy. Graduate school at Tufts was quickly followed by the birth of Birgits eldest daughter Isabella in 1995. Not to be an only child, Isabella was joined by her brother Nils in 1997 and Claudia in 2001. After Claudia was born, Birgit put her career aside for a few years. Once the kids were all in school, she went back to pursue her passion of Environmental Policy. She raised her children in Concord, building a beautiful community around her. Her heart, however, found its place on Long Island Maine, where Paul had spent time growing up. Some of the family's fondest memories are times spent together there. 'Its better with Birgit' was how her friends referred to life with her. She was kind, considerate and never hesitated to put others ahead of herself. Pictures of her show the smile that filled rooms with warmth and cheer and endeared her to all. There was no-one more important to her, however, than her children. A fiercely protective mother, she worked tirelessly to launch them into the world educated, independent, capable and loved. A four and a half year battle with cancer was fought with grace, courage, and without complaint. A testament to her strength, she did not want her illness to define her, only give her context to enjoy life even more deeply. She even went so far as to take a position as an Ed Tech at Lincoln Sudbury High School, where she gave her time and energy to her students. She said yes to every opportunity, and in the last few years accomplished many of her long dreamed of adventures. On 29 April 2020 at 11:40 in her daughter Isabellas arms with Paul by her side, Birgit took her last breath. She is survived by her husband, three children, brother Mark, sister Greta, her parents and the hundreds whose lives she touched. Birgit will be laid to rest on Long Island, Maine. A celebration of life service will be held in Concord, MA sometime in the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Isabellas Pan Mass Challenge team in honor of Birgit (https://donate.pmc.org/ IC0020). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Birgits online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from May 19 to May 26, 2020