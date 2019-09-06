|
Bruce M. Bare III, 73, of Arvada, CO and formerly of Concord and Maynard, MA passed away August 31, 2019 as the result of a fall at his home a few weeks earlier. He was the beloved husband of Mitzi (Loughlin) Bare. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 9th. He was the son of the late Margaret (Schuck) and F. Norman Peterson and Bruce M. and Helen Bare. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 14, 1946. He leaves his best friend and brother, Carey Bare, of Chromo, CO and was the loving brother of the late Patricia (Bare) Mandell. He was a loving father to his daughters that he adored and loved every day of his life, Melissa Steelman of Santa Monica, CA and Heather Augst of Golden, CO. He was blessed with two great sons-in-law, Bill Steelman and Bobby Augst, with whom he shared some great laughs in his healthier days. Bruce has four grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Ben and Luke Steelman and James and Frances Augst. We know they will have fond memories of their fun Grumpy/Booboo. He leaves his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law with whom he enjoyed family vacations and holidays where his self-deprecating humor and strong opinions kept the gathering lively. He leaves Rick and Shelagh Loughlin of Concord, MA, Lucy and Ed Yocum of Mamaroneck, NY, Francie Loughlin of Arvada, CO and Barbara and Bob Yannizze of Hollywood, FL. He leaves many loving nieces and nephews. After an aortic dissection in October 2017 life became more of a struggle for Bruce, but if you met him at any point in your life you would not forget him. He was a straight shooter and you could say he was a bit eccentric. Bruce was a great conversationalist and seemed to have a bit of knowledge about many subjects. He graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School in 1964 and University of Massachusetts in 1971. His career was in banking and real estate in Concord and Maynard. His hobby was thoroughbred racing, especially, at Saratoga Springs, NY where he and Mitzi spent time every August for 22 years. He leaves, also, a 5% interest in Free Belief who is a thoroughbred horse residing in CA. Sadly, he is not going to get to see her race. Contributions in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Concord Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019