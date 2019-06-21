|
Bruce Paynter Comjean passed away peacefully in Lincoln, Mass on the 18th of June, 2019. He was 81. The son of Ardashes Manoog Kouyoumjian and Adelma (Billie) Paynter, he and his older brother Marc were raised in West Newton, MA, amongst their close cousins. Bruce attended prep school at Beaumont College in Windsor, England and graduated with the class of 1961 from Kenyon College in Ohio. He built his own family life north of Boston in Lincoln, Mass., helping raise three sons with his former wife Marlies. He later resided in Carlisle and Concord where he always maintained an active role as a town member and Democratic party supporter. Having observed his own father run a successful car dealership in Somerville, MA, he was always interested in the business but eventually built a career in publishing, most recently as a senior editor of Charles River Books in Boston. Bruce was also an avid reader of Roman history; a cat lover; a supporter of the Harvard Museums; and had an ardent refined interest in Mediterranean food. Bruce is survived by his three sons, Aram, Bernd, and Evan and his beloved grandchildren. Bruces graveside service will be held at Green Cemetery, Bedford Road, Carlisle on Monday, June 24th at 1 pm. Thanks go to Concord Park, CareOne at Lexington, and for their excellent care. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from June 21 to June 28, 2019