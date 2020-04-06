|
|
Carole Kiely Acampora, a devoted wife and mother, passed peacefully from pancreatic cancer at her home on March 31, 2020 in Concord, Ma. She was surrounded by her loving family. Carole was born on December 6, 1941 in Hoboken, NJ. to Dr. Eugene and Helen (Sheeran) Kiely. She attended The Academy of St. Aloysius for girls located in Jersey City, NJ. and spent a number of years working in the fashion and retail industries. On January 6, 1967, she married the love of her life, John Louis Acampora Jr. and together they raised four beautiful children. Carole had a passion for nature. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, walking across the Old North Bridge in Concord, swimming at the Thoreau Club, playing on the beach with her family and enjoying beautiful sunsets. Carole also loved gardening, travelling with family and writing. Above all, Carole was most energized in this life by her children and grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and showed it every day. She was especially known for her pure kindness towards all, her infectious smile and her gentle and compassionate spirit. Carole was preceded in death by her father Eugene, mother Helen, brothers John and Joseph and granddaughter Grace. She is survived by her husband John of 53 years and their four children and eight grandchildren; daughter Laraine, husband Keith McCormack and their three children | Caitlin, William and Ella | of Wilton, CT; son John and his daughter - Julia - of Westford, daughter Danielle, husband Jason Cannella and their two children - Logan and Lucian - of Ridgefield, CT and son Brian, wife Corinne and their two children - August and Camille - of Wellesley. Due to the current restrictions on gathering due to the coronavirus, the Acampora family will defer the funeral services and celebration of Carole's life to a later date. As an expression of sympathy, the family welcomes memorial donations to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. www.jdrf.org Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in Concord Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2020