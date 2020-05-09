|
Caroline V. (Peterson) Holden, age 92, passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 1, 2020 in her home in West Concord, comforted by the singing of hymns she loved by a friend and family members. She was the devoted wife of the late Hollis R. Holden. Born in Concord, MA on June 27, 1927, Caroline ("Petey") was the daughter of the late Ludvig Petersen and Kirsti (Andersen) Petersen who left Norway at the age of 18 to work in West Concord where they met, married and had eight children. Caroline grew up in West Concord and graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School - a stellar student who served as a class officer, was elected to the National Honor Society, and received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award. After putting herself through Pierce Secretarial School in Boston, she then worked as a secretary, and also spent countless hours volunteering. As Sunday School teacher, Girl Scout helper, Emerson Hospital candy striper, deliverer of Meals on Wheels, neighborhood canvasser, or simply offering someone a meal, ride, or flowers and vegetables from her garden, Caroline was a quintessential giver. In her early 20s, Petey met Hollis ("Holly") Holden on the dance floor. Married in 1950, they settled in West Concord and had two children whom they raised with loving kindness. Neighborhood children, now adults, still reminisce about croquet games, skating, and playing the player piano at the Holdens. Petey loved to cook, garden, and spend time with family and friends, including animals. A sports enthusiast, (fan and participant), Caroline had signature moves on the tennis court, playing well into her 70s. At Newport Tennis Club matches, Caroline boldly approached tennis legends such as Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors for their autographs. She volunteered with her husband at Sons of Norway Christmas Fairs, sporting her traditional Norwegian costume. However, their favorite place to be together was on the dance floor where, becoming one with the music and each other, they flowed in effortless grace, oblivious to the crowd they drew. Caroline, pre-deceased by her siblings, husband Hollis Holden, son, Gary Holden (legally self-identified as Blue Sky) and daughter-in-law, Joyus Fox-Sky, she is survived by her daughter, Nancy Holden-Avard, son-in-law, Frederick Avard, granddaughter, Rebekah Holden-Avard, and numerous nieces and nephews. The embodiment of thoughtfulness, Caroline was a selfless, passionate, devoted and generous wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, neighbor and friend who will be greatly missed. A private service will be held at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery on Friday, May 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to; Emerson Hospital, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742 or The Concord Council on Aging (COA), 1276 Main St., Concord, MA or Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776 Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com.
Published in Concord Journal from May 9 to May 17, 2020