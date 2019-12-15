|
Charlotte L. (Giles) Dexter, 87, of Concord, died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Emerson Hospital in Concord, following a long illness. She was the wife of the late Charles R. Dexter who died in 2006. Born in Concord on July 13, 1932, and raised in Lincoln, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Giles and Stella Church. For many years, Mrs. Dexter owned and operated 27 Thoreau, a clothing store near the Concord Depot. She also worked locally in real estate, and as an Administrator at Emerson Hospital, prior to her retirement. She leaves behind three sons, Thomas G. Dexter of Concord, Frederick C. Dexter of Northborough, and Timothy L. Dexter of Wesley Chapel, FL, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A private burial service will be held at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 (). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019