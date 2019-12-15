Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Dexter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte L. Dexter


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte L. Dexter Obituary
Charlotte L. (Giles) Dexter, 87, of Concord, died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Emerson Hospital in Concord, following a long illness. She was the wife of the late Charles R. Dexter who died in 2006. Born in Concord on July 13, 1932, and raised in Lincoln, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Giles and Stella Church. For many years, Mrs. Dexter owned and operated 27 Thoreau, a clothing store near the Concord Depot. She also worked locally in real estate, and as an Administrator at Emerson Hospital, prior to her retirement. She leaves behind three sons, Thomas G. Dexter of Concord, Frederick C. Dexter of Northborough, and Timothy L. Dexter of Wesley Chapel, FL, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. A private burial service will be held at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 (). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -