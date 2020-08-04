1/
Christina S. Huggins
1943 - 2020
Christina Sumner Huggins age 76 of Sudbury formerly of Concord passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Emerson Hospital. Born in Concord on August 3, 1943 she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Elise Welch Read Huggins. She attended Concord public schools and graduated from Concord Academy. Christina worked for many years both as a volunteer and for income, as an animal tender. She volunteered for many local organizations. She was also an active and faithful member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Concord and went annually to retreats at Adelynrood in Byfield, MA. Growing up in Concord she enjoyed and was an accomplished horseback rider and competed in horse shows. Throughout her life in her spare-time she enjoyed landscape painting, swimming, singing in the church choir, caring for her dogs and pet parakeets. She is survived by her niece Sarah Read Brace Beggs and husband John of Minneapolis, MN, nephews Peter Blodgett Brace of Nantucket and Matthew Brace and wife Rachel of Concord, MA, Melissa Read Huggins and husband Jack Opel of Madison WI, Elise Huggins and Ben Herring of Portland, OR, Jennifer Huggins and wife Carter Scott of Portland, ME, Mark Huggins and wife. She is predeceased by her sister Marion 'Ann' Brooks Huggins Brace and brother Kenneth Huggins. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1 pm at North Cemetery, Wayland with Rev. Nancy Hagner, Rector from Trinity Episcopal Church, Concord officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Buddy Dog Humane Society, Inc., 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776 Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Concord Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Service
01:00 PM
North Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 2, 2020
Christina, Sti, was my best friend from childhood on though all her life. I'm so sad to see her go but I'm filled with many memories of fun times togather - singing in the children's choir, watching TV in her house, taking care of our horses in her barn, and swiming in our pond. She hosted me in her appartment when I came to town for my Dad's funeral and many other times. Sti was always focused on the other person not herself. Her kindness and cheerfulness was evident in all her interactions with family, friends, people she worked or volunteered with, and with all the animals she enjoyed. I will miss her greatly. She ran the good race, Bravo Sti!
Emilie (Emy) Privratsky
Friend
