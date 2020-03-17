|
|
Christine Price Bartlett died peacefully in her sleep while in the comfort of her Concord home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was 95. Born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on May 22, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Christine (Moore) Price. Christine grew up in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut. Her favorite childhood home was in Old Greenwich, Connecticut, where she loved to swim long distances along the shore. She was a talented student and graduated from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts with a degree in English Literature, where she was also a competitive swimmer. During her college summers, she worked at the Putney School in Vermont growing vegetables for the war effort and later in an electronics defense plant. After college and before she married and started a family, she worked in a secretarial pool in New York City. Christine was a dedicated Meals on Wheels volunteer for seven years, and worked in the Emerson Hospital Gift Shop long enough to be awarded a pin. She was also very involved with philanthropy, giving generously to many causes and with her husband Eliot, set up a scholarship fund for minority students at Wheaton College. Christine loved great literature and could recite complete epic poems from memory. She passed this love along to all her children. She also had a great sense of humor and knack for telling funny stories. Christine loved traveling with her husband, the ocean, her lake cottage, and in later years, trips to Maine during the summer. She was an avid nature enthusiast and talented knitter. Christine was predeceased by her husband, Eliot Fitch Bartlett in 1992, and her daughter, Amy Willis Bartlett in 2004, both who she devotedly cared for. She leaves behind four children, Lucia Bartlett Connelly, John Eliot Bartlett, Susan Bartlett and her husband Robert Bernstein, and Eliza Bartlett Anise and her husband Karim, her grandchildren, Louis, Walter, and Daniel Connelly, Byron Bartlett along with his wife Sarah and daughter Natalie McKeever, Samuel and Sayee Bernstein, and Tess Amy Anise. Family members gathered for a private burial service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord on Sunday, March 15th. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Mass Audubon, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773 (www.mass audubon.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Christines online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2020