Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
Colonel James K. Moran


1947 - 2019
Colonel James K. Moran Obituary
Colonel James Kavanagh Moran USAFR (Ret.), 72, of Beaumont, CA and formerly of Concord, MA, died on July 15, 2019. Born in Concord, MA on Jan. 20, 1947, he was the son of the late Edna R. (Massey) and William J. Moran, Sr. Jim was the beloved brother to Rita F. (John W.) Pope, Chelmsford, MA, Kathleen (Jurgen) Appis, Chester, NJ, Rosemary (the late Carl) Madia, Hyannis, MA, William J. Moran, Jr., McDonough GA, Robert R. (Natalie) Moran, Concord, MA. Predeceased by sisters Ruth E. Moran and Edna Mae Moran. Admired and loved Uncle to many nieces and nephews. He leaves his companion and partner Janice M. Murphy of Idyllwild, CA. Relatives and friends may gather for a memorial service celebrating Jim's life on Friday, November 29th at 11am in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord, MA, with burial following at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Concord. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Friday, November 29th in recognition of his honorable military service to our country. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For Jims full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019
