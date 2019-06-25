|
Constance Manoli was born on September 7, 1954 and passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019 at the age of 64, after a tranquil evening and morning surrounded by her loving family. She was the proud mother of two sons: Christopher Skocay, 38, of Concord, and Michael Skocay, 33, of Boston. The daughter of Joan Gordon Manoli and Salvatore Manoli, she is survived by her brother, John Manoli, and her sons. Conni was a dedicated and loving mother who instilled in her sons an appreciation for art, culture, history, and the outdoors. She took them on trips to the Museum of Fine Arts, historical homes and battlegrounds, and hikes in the mountains of Maine and New Hampshire. She was an archivist at the Concord Free Public Library. She held Masters degrees from Lesley University and Simmons University, and was passionate about studying and preserving New England history. She was a voracious reader and her bookshelves overflowed with titles from Hemingway to Kerouac to Thoreau. She was raised and lived in Lexington and later moved to the North Shore, where she spent some of her happiest days living on the ocean in Rocky Neck in Gloucester. Conni lived life on her terms: deliberately, passionately, and fearlessly true to herself. A memorial celebration will be held in her memory in July. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Walden Woods Project, 44 Baker Farm Rd., Lincoln, MA 01773 (www.walden.org).
Published in Concord Journal from June 25 to July 2, 2019