Cynthia S. Straggas
Cynthia S. Straggas, 64, of Concord, affectionately known as Cyndi to family and friends, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Cyndi was born in Concord on April 22, 1956, as the cherished daughter of Christine (Makrys) Straggas of Concord, and the late Stephen Straggas who died in 2001. After graduating from Concord-Carlisle High School in 1974, she went on to receive a B.A. Cum Laude from Wheaton College in 1978. Throughout her professional career in banking, investments, and technology, Cyndi was employed in operations management for Baybanks, Inc. in Boston, Businessland in Boston, Anderson Consulting in Boston, Tenor Networks, Inc. in Acton, and Massachusetts Medical Society in Waltham. She was a former member of MASSWIT (Massachusetts Women in Technology) and Boston Security Analysts Society. Possessing many talents, Cyndi was an accomplished cook, baker, knitter and artist. She prepared delicious meals for her family, which were especially treasured during the holiday season. As a gifted knitter, she put her special touch on many handmade sweaters. Cyndi was committed to serving others and was a devoted volunteer at Open Table in Concord and The Concord Players. An avid Red Sox fan, Cyndi enjoyed watching the team and celebrating their World Series victories. In addition to her mother, Cyndi will be forever missed by her four beloved siblings, Constance Straggas of Concord, Catherine Dedo and her husband Drew of Philadelphia, PA, Jonathan Straggas of Concord, and Christina Perri and her husband John of Chula Vista, CA. She was the proud aunt of Nichole, Christopher, Stephanie and Julianna Perri, and Joshua Vallecillos. Cyndi is also survived by her aunt, Helen Alexis of Framingham, as well as many dear cousins and friends. Due to COVID restrictions, Cyndis life was celebrated during a private funeral service at Taxiarchae / Archangels Greek Orthodox Church in Watertown. Burial followed at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cyndis memory may be made to Mass General Cancer Center at Emerson Hospital c/o Development Office at 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Concord Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2020.
