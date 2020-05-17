|
Damon Ralph Scarano, age 77, of Chestnut Hill, MA, formerly of Concord, MA, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 surrounded by his children. He died after a courageous battle with COVID-19. He was the beloved husband of the late Penelope 'Penny' (Esteban) Scarano who died in 2000. Born in New York City on November 4, 1942, Damon was the son of the late Dr. Simone and Candida (Guido) Scarano. Raised and educated in New York City, Damon graduated from Trinity School in 1961, C.W. Post in 1965, followed by New England School of Law where he earned a Juris Doctorate. Damon and Penny met in college and married in New York City on July 27, 1968. They moved to Beacon Hill before settling in Concord, MA in 1973 where together they raised their loving family. Damon was a respected attorney with a private practice in Boston for over 45 years. He was a kind, generous, intelligent man who led his law practice and personal life with heart and humanity. Damon loved people and conversation and entertained those around him with his memorable stories and fun-loving sense of humor. He was well-read with a vast knowledge of many subjects. He had an encyclopedic memory of sports facts, especially of the New York Yankees, his favorite team since childhood. He was a passionate collector of books and old jazz and blues records, a lover of old Hollywood and classic movies, a history buff, and, above all else, a proud and dedicated grandfather, father and husband who loved and supported his family unconditionally. He is survived by his loving children, Douglas S. Scarano and wife Cassandra of Newton, MA and Jennifer E. Fortuna and husband Frank of Wellesley, MA; his cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Samuel, Emily and Frank. He is also survived by his sisters, Paula Zaccone of Old Tappan, NJ and Sandra Moskowitz of Forest Hills, NY, and five nieces and nephews. In accordance with current COVID-19 guidelines, a private family service was held and a public celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Damon may be made to: , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 1-800-708-7644 https://www. michaeljfox.org/ or Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, 265 Franklin Street, BOX 304, Boston MA 02110,https://www. macovid19relieffund.org/ Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. concordfuneral.com
Published in Concord Journal from May 17 to May 24, 2020