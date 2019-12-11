|
|
Daniel E. DeMao, 65, of West Yarmouth, formerly of Concord, Mass. and Cocoa Beach, Florida died Friday, December 6, 2019 at his West Yarmouth home after a short illness. Born in Concord on September 12, 1954 he was the son of the late Samuel J. and Myrtle J. (Sorensen) DeMao He attended Concord schools and was a 1972 graduate of Concord-Carlisle High School. For many years, Mr. DeMao built beautiful tiki huts and boat docks in Florida as the owner and operator of his own firm Ooga Booga Company. He had a gift of mechanical ability and could fix anything. He was an avid fisherman, especially with his love for salt water game fishing. He was a former member of the Concord Independent Battery. Survivors include his brother Samuel J. DeMao Jr. of Georgetown and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, an uncle and many close friends. Interment in the family burial plot in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in his online guestbook please visit www.deefuneralhome.com
Published in Concord Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019