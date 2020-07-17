Deborah Bucquet Stoessel, formerly of Concord, MA, died peacefully after a brief illness on July 10, 2020, surrounded by her family, in Allison Park, PA. Deborah was born in Hollywood, CA in 1929 to Louise (Howard) and Harold Bucquet. She attended University High School; the Principia School; UCLA; and graduated from Pomona College. She married her beloved husband, Jim Stoessel, and enjoyed 66 years of marriage. Deborah worked for United Airlines before dedicating herself to raising her family and community volunteering. She was an active member of St. Augustine Episcopal Church and School, President of the Junior League of Los Angeles, and served on a number of community organizations. In 1972 the family moved to Concord, MA. She returned to professional endeavors, training and inspiring women through Womens Opportunity Workshop (WOW). She held positions in fund-raising and alumni affairs at Dana Hall School, Episcopal Divinity School, Cambridge Homes, Concord Free Public Library, and many parishes in the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts. She was a faithful member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Concord, MA, serving on the Altar Guild, Healing Team, as a Lay Eucharistic Minister, and leadership roles on the Funeral and Stewardship committees. Deborah loved to read and share her book recommendations. She had a passion for cooking, making jam every year. She loved to garden and was a valued member of the Seeds and Weeds Gardening Club. Deborah loved the sandy beaches of California, the rocky coastline of Maine, and the tree - lined lakes in the Grand Tetons. She was devoted to her family, and especially enjoyed traveling and visiting with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Jim, sons Andrew (Susan) of Marblehead, MA, Peter of Taos, NM, Walter (Elizabeth) of Wilson, WY, daughter Sarah (Edward) Heres of Sewickley, PA. Also her grandchildren Christopher, Caroline, Peter, Marlen, Charlie and Sophie, her sister Alice of Seattle, WA, and many cherished nieces, nephews and friends from California, Massachusetts, and more recently, Western PA. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jessica. A memorial service and interment at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord, MA, will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 81 Elm St., Concord, MA , 01742, or to a charity of your choice
. Deborah was passionate and supportive of organizations supporting womens rights and health, environmental protection, and racial and social justice issues. Arrangements handled by Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, LTD, 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA, 15238.