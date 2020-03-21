|
|
Denise (Castonia) Mujica, of Concord, formerly residing in Squantum and Rockland, died March 17, 2020. Denise adored her family, especially her granddaughter Allegra. She raised her children in Squantum before moving to Rockland. She was a graduate of Bridgewater State with a degree in communications. Denise was active in Squantum Women's Club and a long-standing volunteer with the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO). She was the owner of the Art Gallery of Boston and lover of arts; a fan of her son Adam's musical career and music teaching and her daughter Amanda's work in costume design in the theater. She enjoyed books and reading and looked forward to her monthly book club with friends, Pat, Judith, Joyce and Dee. Denise owned Holy Chef catering business and cooked at parishes throughout Greater Boston and for special events and parties. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was the loving mother of Amanda Mujica and her husband Kim Slack of Concord and Adam Mujica and his wife Elizabeth Garcia-Mujica of Waltham; cherished grandmother of her "darling" Allegra Mujica of Concord; friend and former spouse of Hugo Mujica of Malden. Also survived by her dear friend, Marion Ziolkowski of Squantum, and many other family members and friends. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Please see www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for updates on the service and online condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Denise may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Concord Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2020