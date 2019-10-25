|
Dennis J. Picard, Raytheon Company Chairman, CEO and Chairman Emeritus, has died at age 87. A defense industry legend and leader, who rose through his companys ranks to transform Raytheon Company into one of the largest military suppliers in history, passed away on the 21st of October, 2019 in Concord, MA. He married Dolores M. (Petit) Picard in 1953. He leaves his wife and five children: Dennis J. Picard, Jr. and his wife, Joan; Mary Doherty and her husband, Dennis; Ken Picard and his partner Colleen; Sharon Ayoob and her husband, Mitchell; and Linda Jones and her husband, Keith; along with eight grandchildren: Nicole Bursae and her husband, Shane; Mary Christina Doherty, and her husband Jonathan, Nathan Doherty, Andrew and Ashley Ayoob, Matthew Picard, and Alexander and Annalise Jones: and four great-grandchildren: Zoey, Christian, Rhea and Ashlyn Bursae. Family and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours on Friday, October 25th from 4 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. His funeral will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 10 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial with military honors will follow at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Saturday, October 26th in honor of his faithful service to our country in the United States Air Force. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www. DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019