Diane Marie Brooks of Middleton, Massachusetts., formerly of Andover, passed away at the age of 62 on September 19, 2019. Diane is survived by her wonderful husband Mark A. Pelletier with whom she shared 31 years of marriage. She was the daughter of Joanne ONeill of Ft. Myers, Florida and the late Richard E. Brooks. Other surviving family members include two sons, Mark Pelletier Jr. and Alex Pelletier of Middleton, siblings Richard Brooks of Florida, Susan Eldridge of Manchester, New Hampshire, Christopher Brooks of Westford, Massachusetts and Tracy Poff of Charlotte, North Carolina, and many nieces and nephews. Diane was born in Boston and raised in Concord, Massachusetts where she was a proud graduate of Concord Carlisle High School Class of 1975. While in high school she was on the track and field team and was a member of the Cheerleading squad. Diane graduated from Northeastern University in 1981 with a bachelors degree in Medical Records Administration. She was a hardworking, dedicated professional who was highly credentialed in her field. As a member of American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), Diane held two of the highest credentials as a Certified Coding Specialist & Registered Health Information Administrator. Diane enjoyed time with her family, especially with her husband and sons. She loved listening to, as well as dancing to, disco music and songs from the 70s & 80s. She was a thoughtful and caring person to her family, friends, and all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched throughout the years. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mackey Funeral Home, 128 South Main Street in Middleton, Massachusetts on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5-7:30pm. In lieu of flowers and expressions of sympathy, donations in her memory can be made to the , National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX, 75231.
Published in Concord Journal from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019