Donald Prentiss, a beloved husband, brother and friend, died in the comfort of his Concord home on November 30, 2019, following a brave battle with glioblastoma brain cancer at the age of 73. A lifetime resident, the Prentiss family has resided in Concord since the 1800's. Don was born at the Emerson Hospital cottage in 1946. He saw many changes to the Town of Concord in his lifetime and always felt it was a great place to live. He came from a family of firefighters and he knew that he wanted to serve the Concord community as his family had. He joined the department in 1973 and rose to Captain, retiring several years ago. Horses were a big part of his life and he was a natural born rider. He joined the Concord Independent Battery over 40 years ago. Many of you recognize him carrying the guidon on horseback leading the way for the cannon in the Patriots Day Parade. Donnie was gifted in many ways. He could build and wire your house, and repair your auto. He had an amazing mechanical ability that he applied to repairing antique motor vehicles as a hobby. He went to art school prior to joining the Fire Department and had a life long interest in Art. His greatest achievement was his kindness, always willing to help others, while never judging a person. He was always helping people and animals in need without drawing attention to himself. He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife, Jane, whom he loved and shared his life for more than 40 years. He was much loved by his brother Cliff Prentiss of Norwell and his sister Joanne who resides in Biddeford, Maine as well as thirteen nieces and nephews, good friends that he has known since childhood, neighbors, and all that knew him. He will be forever in our hearts and we can only look around to be reminded of his good and loving deeds. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center, followed by a walking procession with the Concord Independent Battery and the Concord Fire Department to the interment at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Don's memory may be made to the Concord Fireman's Relief Association, P.O. Box 4, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Don's online guest book, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2019