Donato J. Bracco, died peacefully on May 18, 2020 in Concord, MA at the age of 99. Donato is survived by his children, Mark and wife, Kathleen (Irwin) Bracco (Mashpee, MA), Celia and husband, Joseph Silinonte (Groton, MA), Linda Bracco (Groton, MA), Robert and wife Theresa (McKenna) Bracco (Richboro, PA), Pamela Bracco (Concord, MA), Lisa Bracco (Billerica, MA), also 6 grandchildren (Wesley Rosenblum, Brandon Rosenblum, Jessica Maloney, Michael Silinonte, Christina Bracco and Anthony Bracco) and two great grandsons, Harrison Rosenblum and John Maloney. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie (Toivonen) Bracco, and his sister, Clara Simons (Irvington, NY). Donato was born in 1921 in Neresine, Italy to Andrea (Andrew) and Maria (Mary) Bracco, immigrating to the US at the age of 2, in 1923. He attended the prestigious Townsend Harris High School for gifted students in New York City. He graduated from the City College of New York in 1941 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Donato worked in a defense-related industry during WWII, but he entered the army and completed his service after the war. Following his military service Donato completed a masters degree at the Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. He married Elsie in 1950, and they were married until Elsies death in 2007. After moving to Great Neck, NY in 1952, the couple welcomed 6 children into their home. In 1960, he founded and became the first president of the Great Neck Manor Civic Association, beginning a lifelong pursuit of community service. He also completed formal voice training and began a second career as a semi - professional tenor, performing with the Queens College Choral Society, the Robert Shaw Chorale and the New York Philharmonic, as well as numerous solo performances and private engagements. Having joined in 1947, Donato continued working for GTE / Sylvania Laboratories as an industrial scientist/chemical engineer. Donato was promoted to senior management during his 35 years with GTE / Sylvania, finishing as Director, Electrical Equipment Technology Center. During this time, the company moved the Labs to Waltham, MA in 1972, which had the family relocate to Concord, MA. After retiring in 1983, Donato took a position as Adjunct Professor of Chemistry at Suffolk University in Boston; he was also very active in the community as a member of the Concord Town Library Committee, member of the League of Women Voters (President for a time), database analyst for the Town of Concord, member of the town Lighting Committee, and others. He also continued his singing career, performing with The Boston Symphony Tanglewood Festival Chorus, Mastersingers, Masterworks Chorale, the Stow Festival Choir, and the Russian Chamber Choir. The family will hold a private memorial, after which interment will be in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Perkins School for the Blind Library Services, https://www.perkins.org/library, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472. (617) 924-3434 The Greater Boston Food Bank https://www.gbfb.org 70 South Bay Avenue, .ston, MA 02118. (617) 427-5200.
Published in The Concord Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2020.