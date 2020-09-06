1/
Doris M. Marchant
Doris Marion (Johansen) Marchant , 92, formerly of Waltham and Lincoln, died on August 29th, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Born in Waltham on August 14th, 1928, she was the daughter of the late John and Doris Johansen. She will be missed by her son, Bill Titus, Jr. and his wife Linda, two grandchildren, Alissa Kimbrough and her husband David, Justin Titus and his wife Rocio, six great-grandchildren, Joshua Guenard, Brittany, William and Tristan Dincau and Jocelyn and Sofia Titus. Private burial was held at Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln, MA. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Concord Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
