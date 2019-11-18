|
|
Dorothy (Latronica) Manzelli, 96, of Lincoln, died on Friday, November 15, 2019 in Wingate at Needham. She was the loving wife for 69 years of the late John Manzelli who died in 2012. She was born in Boston on November 29, 1922, as the daughter of the late Felice and Angelina (DeLorenzo) LaTronica. During World War II, she worked in clothing manufacturing before marrying John and moving to Lincoln in 1951. Mrs. Manzelli was a faithful parishioner for many years at St. Joseph Church. She volunteered for the Lincoln 4-H and enjoyed being active with the Lincoln Council on Aging. She also loved sewing and quilting. She leaves behind three children, Jeanne Manzelli of Windsor, CT, John Manzelli, Jr. and his wife Marjorie of Yarmouth, and Donna Berube and her husband Paul of Watertown, her grandchildren, Jordan Roiz, David Polon, Elizabeth Phillips, Philip Manzelli, Peter Manzelli, four great-grandchildren, Matt, Eleanor, Julianna and Chloe, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister, Phyllis Dunlap, and one brother, Joseph Latronica. Family and friends will gather for a period of visitation on Wednesday, November 20th beginning at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 142 Lincoln Road, Lincoln. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Lincoln Council on Aging, c/o Town Offices, 16 Lincoln Road, Lincoln, MA 01773. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2019