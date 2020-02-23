|
Douglas R. Sommer, of South Grafton and originally from Carlisle, lost his courageous battle with cancer in his home on February 19, 2020, at age 48. He was born in Concord on February 10, 1972, as the son of Rosemarie (Hessling) Sommer of Palm Bay, FL and the late William Sommer. He grew up on Pine Brook Road in Carlisle, where he, his brothers, and friends spent countless days enjoying street hockey games and tinkering with electronics. A place close to Doug's heart was Barnstead, New Hampshire, where his family owned a cottage and spent several summers. After graduating from Concord Carlisle High School in 1990, Doug earned a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts in Lowell. For over twenty years, he was employed by Benchmark Electronics. Doug loved photography, travelling, and riding ATV's. He was also a proud member of the American Chunker Team, which competes to shoot pumpkins long distances using an air cannon. They won two championships and hold a world record. In addition to his mother, he will be forever missed by his dedicated partner and soul mate, Stephany Dean of South Grafton, four brothers, Steve Sommer and his wife Marylou of Panama City, FL, Thomas Sommer of Groton and his partner Diane Kuebler, David Sommer and his wife Rhoda of Strafford, NH, and Richard Sommer and his wife Susan of Maynard, as well as many dear nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of Doug's life on Saturday, March 7th at 2 p.m. in First Religious Society, 27 School Street, Carlisle. Doug will be laid to rest during a private burial service at Green Cemetery in Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or to the cat shelter of ones choice. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guest book, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2020