Edna P. Harris, 88, formerly of Montclair, NJ, died at The Commons in Lincoln, MA on May 19, 2020, following a lengthy decline and brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years Carl A. Harris Jr. who died in 2006. Edna was born in Ridgewood NJ on December 26, 1931, to the late Edward P. Keane and Frances Sommerock Keane. She was the younger sister of the late Ellen Keane Mitchell. After their marriage Carl and Edna settled in Montclair NJ, where she resided for most of her life. In 2007 she moved to Concord MA. Edna graduated from Saint Lukes High School in Ho-ho-kus, NJ. Years later after returning to full time work and while raising a family she attended Montclair State University. In 1980 she received a Bachelor of Science in Administrative Science, Summa Cum Laude. She went on to compete her MBA. For more than 25 years, Edna worked for the Montclair Public Schools in progressively responsible positions. She started as a library aide and worked for a time as the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools. Eventually her interest in finance brought her to the office of Business Administrator where she served as assistant and later leader of the department. Over time she became an increasingly influential voice in both within the public school administration and in the Montclair community. At the time of her retirement in 1998, Edna was the Acting Superintendent of Schools. The then mayor of Montclair wrote the she had what John Kennedy used to call grace under fire, an attribute that made it so easy to work with you under the most difficult of circumstances. After retirement Edna and Carl pursued their lifelong love of travel. Edna served as a Eucharistic Minister and a Leader of Prayer at Holy Angels RC Church in Little Falls and later at Holy Family Parish in Concord MA. Wherever she lived she continued her habit of walking several miles a day. Edna was a voracious reader, a passionate supporter of public education and public libraries. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Wherever she worked or volunteered she was valued for her dedication, professionalism, charm and graciousness and the smile that she so often shared with others. Survivors include her three children; Louise Harris MD and her husband Russell Denea MD of St. Augustine FL, William Harris and his wife Ann of Bangkok Thailand, Carol Harris and her husband Timothy Peacock of Concord MA, her six grandchildren; Matthew, Erica, Alice, Joseph, Emma, Thomas and two great grandchildren; Rory and Emily. She was laid to rest in Mount Hebron Cemetery in Montclair alongside her beloved husband Carl. A celebration of Ednas life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Cure Alzheimers Fund (www.curealz.org) or Chef Ann Foundation at (www.chefannfoundation. org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord, MA. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Ednas online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Concord Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.