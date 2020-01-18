|
Edward C. Timlege, 89, of Acton, died peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He had been surrounded by the comfort and embrace of his family and friends when his heart of gold stopped beating. He was the cherished husband and soul mate of Charlotte (Hildreth) Timlege, with whom he shared 31 years of loving and devoted marriage. Born in Worcester on August 9, 1930, he was the only child of the late Daniel and Margaret (Beaulac) Timlege. Ed was raised in Milford, and graduated from St. Marys High School in 1948, where he played football and baseball. A proud Army veteran, Ed served our country honorably. While deployed in Korea, he was in charge of communications for his Battalion. He had a long career working for New England Telephone Company, which later became NYNEX and Verizon. Ed retired as Regional Manager, served as a Union Leader, and was loved and respected by both management and employees. Ed was a passionate amateur photographer. He especially enjoyed capturing family events from behind the camera. He was also an avid boater and fisherman, who adored his Boston Whaler on countless excursions. Many family trips to Disney World were among the premier highlights of his life. Ed embodied a lifelong love for people. Be it his family, or a complete stranger, he had a natural ability to be kind to everyone, meet new friends and make people laugh wherever he went. His sense of humor and story telling was unmatched, and his incredible wit will never be forgotten. Ed would say his greatest achievement was his family, all of whom he was so proud. During the final days of his amazing and full life, one of the last statements Ed made was Im a very lucky man. In addition to his wife, Eds memory will live on through his four children, Kathleen Arena of Littleton, Beth Timlege of Hopkinton and Monterey, Brian Timlege of Dudley and Kim Timlege of Brattleboro, VT, four stepchildren, Patty Sutherland of Acton, Kim McCarthy and her husband Brian of Merrimack, NH, Jennifer Tyrrell and her husband Mike of Milford, NH, and Stephanie Sutherland of Milford, NH, as well as twelve grandchildren and numerous cousins. Family and friends are invited to gather for visiting hours on Thursday, January 23rd from 4 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord, MA. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, January 24th at 11 am. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Acton, where Officers of the United States Army will recognize Eds faithful service by presenting military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eds memory may be made to Solstice Farm, PO Box 731, Monterey, MA 01245 or to the , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in his online guestbook, please visit www. DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, 2020