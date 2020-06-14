Edward Rand Preble, a longtime resident of Concord, MA, died on May 27, 2020 at the age of 35, after a long and hard fought battle with drug addiction. Rand was born on April 3, 1985, and most recently resided in Lawrenceville, Georgia with his fiance, Hollie Hatcher. He is survived by his large and loving family, including his parents: Ned Preble, of Portland, Oregon, Melinda Rand Preble, of Stuart, Florida, and his sisters: Molly Preble Topf, Nellie Preble Johnson, Carley Preble Croom, and Maddie Preble Moore, as well as eight nieces and nephews. Rand was a beautiful, gentle soul with a creative spirit, known to all as a thoughtful, sincere man and great friend. In remembrance, donations can be made in his name to the Upper Valley Haven in White River Junction, Vermont at https://uppervalleyhaven.org/donate/online-giving/ or to the Legal Action Center at https://www.lac.org/donate. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Concord Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.