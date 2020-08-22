Elizabeth Kimnach

Elizabeth (Ogilvie) Kimnach, age 81, of Lincoln, formerly of Concord, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Elizabeth was the younger daughter of the late Gordon H. Ogilvie and Florence (Brier) Ogilvie of Concord and Wellesley. A dedicated mother and grandmother, she is survived by her loving family members: sister Marjorie Anne Ogilvie, daughter Deborah Speer Watson, son Robert Ogilvie Speer and his wife Nora, and grandchildren Emily Louise Watson, Jack Morgan Speer, Kendra Rose Watson, Cole Michael Speer and her first husband, Richard L. Speer. Betty graduated Concord-Carlisle High School in 1957 and married Richard "Dick" Speer after meeting him at the University of Vermont. A versatile athlete and often a team captain, she was a member of the Concord Country Club and The Country Club of Brookline. Summers before college, she was a lifeguard at Walden Pond. She played team tennis for 35 years and skied all over the U.S. & Europe. As a member of the Concord Recreation Department, she created the Concord Figure Skating Program that continues today. Elizabeth was often a champion tournament duplicate bridge player, the penultimate entertainer, and a fabulous cook. She also had a prosperous career as a regional real estate agent. Elizabeth explored five continents starting in Europe with her first husband while stationed in Germany in the early 1960s. She and her late second husband, Robert B. "Bob" Kimnach, traveled to Africa, Polynesia, Australia and New Zealand playing tennis with The State Department sponsored People-to-People Organization. She loved sailing the Caribbean, East and West coasts with friends and family. Elizabeth will be privately laid to rest with her parents at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. To honor Elizabeth, in lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the HD Live Series at the Metropolitan Opera, c/o Development Office, 30 Lincoln Center, New York, NY 10023 (www. metopera.org
) or Emerson Hospital, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742 (www. emersonhospital.org
). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.