Elizabeth McNiff Lyons of Fredericksburg, VA (by way of Concord, MA) died at home on September 18th, 2019 due to complications from COPD. Betsy was 86 and she joins her late husband Ralph Larry Lyons of Concord, MA, her brother Henry Buzz McNiff and sister Martha Marty McNiff. She is survived by her son Kevin Lyons (wife Mimi), daughter Maureen Wilburn (husband Gregory), son Stephen Lyons (wife Kerri) and son John Trayner. Her grandchildren include Garrett Wilburn, Caitlin and Patrick Lyons, Samantha and Chloe Lyons, along with several nieces and nephews. Born April 18, 1933 in Nashua, New Hampshire, she lived and raised her family with Larry in Concord for over three decades. A beloved teacher at the Willard Elementary School, she and Larry were a fixture at youth and high school sports and community events. Betsy leaves a legacy of friends. In lieu of a traditional wake or funeral, Betsys wish was to have a celebration of life with friends and family, date TBD.
Published in Concord Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019