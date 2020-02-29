|
Elizabeth Pughe King died February 25, 2020 at Kendal in Hanover, New Hampshire at the age of 82. Liz was born in Utica, NY in 1937. For her first 3 grades she walked a mile each way to a one room red schoolhouse with the neighborhood children. She attended New Hartford High School, New Hartford, NY, and graduated with a B.A. from Connecticut College in 1959. Liz worked at the Boston Lying-In Hospital with Dr. T. Berry Brazelton in an NIH research study, later working in the Psychiatric Alcoholic Unit of the Emergency Ward, then in the Medical Ward at Mass General Hospital. When the children were grown, she was the Assistant Director of the Lincoln Council on Aging for 17 years. She was married to William A. King for 50 years, until his death in 2014. They lived in Lincoln, MA for 38 years where they brought up their three children. Liz co-founded the Lincoln Youth Soccer Program, coached soccer, and was a volunteer case aid in the Psychiatric After Care program at Emerson Hospital. She was a member of the First Parish Church in Lincoln. Liz developed a love of the outdoors from her parents and hiked in the Canadian Rockies and the Tetons with them. She and Bill both shared interests in nature, birding, skiing, hiking, and gardening and passed them on to their children and grandchildren. For many years they had a townhouse in Lincoln, NH, which was their home base for hiking in the White Mountains and skiing at Loon. They liked to travel, often on hiking and skiing trips. They also loved their many cats and dogs. Liz enjoyed baking and there was always fresh homemade bread and cookies at home. She compiled a family cookbook entitled Lizs Favorites. Liz and Bill moved to Kendal at Hanover, NH in 2008. One fun contribution she made there was to help create the Dog Park with her beloved dog Gus. She leaves her daughter Cynthia and her husband Lon of Concord, NH; son Brooks and his wife Alice of Wayland, MA; daughter Ginger and her husband Jay of New Paltz, NY, and grandchildren Lyle, Eleanor, Brady, Callie, Amelia, Adrian and his wife Angela. Her family will celebrate her life at a private gathering. Memorial gifts may be made to: The Prouty, One Medical Center Dr. Lebanon, NH 03756 or to the New England Forestry Foundation (NEFF), Box 1346, 32 Foster St. Littleton, MA 01460. To view an online memorial and or send a message of condolence to the family, please visit, www.rand-wilson.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rand-Wilson Funeral Home of Hanover, NH.
Published in Concord Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020