Elizabeth Wilson

Elizabeth "Betsy" (Johnson) Wilson age 76, a retired Registered Nurse and longtime Concord resident, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at Rivercrest Rehab & Nursing Center in Concord, following a brief battle with cancer. For 36 years, she was the wife of the late Stanley E. Wilson, Jr. who died in 2005. Betsey was born in Concord on August 17, 1943, as the daughter of the late Chandler and Elizabeth (Smith) Johnson. During her early years, she happily spent much of her time at Great Brook Farm in Carlisle, which was owned by her uncle. After graduating with the class of 1962 from Concord-Carlisle High School, Betsey completed her nursing education at Shepherd-Gill School in Lowell. A dedicated Nurse and caretaker, Betsey previously worked at the former Maple Haven Nursing Home in Concord, the infant delivery ward at Emerson Hospital in the 1960s, and Reservoir Nursing Home in Waltham. She was also a familiar face to countless students as a Noon Aide for the Thoreau Elementary School in Concord. An avid outdoors enthusiast, Betsey enjoyed tending to the beautiful flowers and gardens at her home, bird watching at Great Meadows, and serene nature walks with relatives and friends. She was also a member of First Parish in Concord for many years. She will be forever missed by three sons, Stanley Wilson, III of Austin, TX, Dan Wilson and his wife Diane of Carlisle, MA, and Russell Wilson of Greenville, NH, her three grandchildren, Krista Schofield, James Schofield, and Sophie Wilson, her brother, Don Johnson and his wife Patsy of Clarksville, TN, as well as fourteen nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Lars Wilson. Funeral services followed by burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord will be private for immediate family. Contributions in Betseys memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
) or to VFW: Veterans of Foreign Wars Organization (www.vfw.org
). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Betseys online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.