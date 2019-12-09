|
Erin P. (McHenry) Hackman, age 54, of Concord, MA, died peacefully at home while surrounded by the embrace of her family on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 27 years of Jeff Hackman. Erin was born in Modesto, California on August 19, 1965, as the daughter of Heather (Herndon) Bates and the late Patrick McHenry. She grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona and completed her education to become a Registered Nurse for many years. As a proud mother of five, Erin was dedicated to raising her family. She formerly resided in Pennsylvania before relocating to Olney, Maryland for fourteen years, and settling in Concord, MA in 2015. Erin cherished her involvement with her children's activities and the local catholic parishes she lived near during her life. She will be forever remembered as a woman with a profound adoration for family and an unwavering devotion to her faith. In addition to Erin's husband and mother, her memory will live on through her children, Samantha, Alexandra, Jessica, Isabella and Benjamin Hackman, all of Concord. She was the sister to Markham McHenry and Farleigh Compton. Several nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends also survive her. Family and friends are invited to attend Erin's funeral Mass on Thursday, December 12th, at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center, with a reception at the Concord Country Club following. The family will gather privately for the burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Sole Hope, 605 East Innes Street, #3263, Salisbury, N.C. 28144 (www.solehope.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Erin's online guest book, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 16, 2019