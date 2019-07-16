|
Erna (Hamlish) Fishhaut of Lincoln, MA, formerly of Minneapolis, MN, on Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lester Fishhaut. Loving mother of Sharla Levine of Lincoln and Eric & Tina Fishhaut of TX. Adored grandmother of Naomi Levine and Sasha Turk. Dear sister of Richard & Lois Hamlish of CA and the late Florence Hamlish Levinsohn. Loved by six nieces and 14 great nieces and nephews. Memorial observances in Lincoln this week and also in MN at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BOND (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit), earmarked for the Erna Fishhaut Early Childhood Education Fund, which supports projects in the Twin Cities to help young children and their parents prepare for kindergarten. Checks payable to BOND, c/o BOND ECE Fund, 815 Heinel Drive, Roseville, MN 55113. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in Concord Journal from July 16 to July 23, 2019