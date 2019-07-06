|
|
Eve Parrish Stoddard, PhD of Concord, May 28, 2019. A clinical psychologist with training in neuropsychology, Eve was a graduate of Lexington High School, Scripps College in California, and received her doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Drexel University in Philadelphia. She was always grateful to and would remember her teachers and supervisors in London, Ontario, Baltimore, at Drexel University, and in college and high school. In her practice, Eve cared and provided therapy for hundreds of adults, children, and also members of the U.S. Military at Hanscom Field. She is remembered by her patients as an inspiring role model and for women choosing careers in psychology. Beloved daughter of Dr. Frederick J. Stoddard, Jr. and Matilda Parrish Stoddard, now of Cambridge. Loving sister of F. Jackson Stoddard and his wife Kate Hollenbaugh of Berkeley, CA., aunt of Owen Jackson and Henry Wilson Stoddard. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. An old friend of hers described her well as a lovely person; kind, smart, generous, funny, and above all, good. A college Film Production major, she was also an avid reader. She texted or spoke of her latest favorites. In college, she reviewed films for the Claremont Colleges paper, and her literature professor said he always looked forward to them. Her thesis was on Margaret Atwoods novels. At the Memorial, her mother spoke movingly of Eve and their being best friends. At times they said it to one another. They had daily lunches between patients and talked of pottery they both were doing and their relationship with the pottery wheel. Their friendship included discussions on film, fashion, art, music, fabulous restaurants, cooking, artists, and animals. For pleasure she went to the Boston Ballet, her mothers choral concerts, dinners with friends, and long walks. Her spirit was so strong and hard to put into words, seen as she danced spontaneously or on stage when young. She was eloquent. Her spritely laugh infectious, her beauty | full of golden light, an aura around her. Thoughtful, challenging, and original insights came easily. She had a classic beauty and a sense of style. Missed are her humor, her intellect, her compassion, her unique way of being that only she could be. The Memorial included a moving Homily by the Reverend Jonathan T. Eden, and eulogies by her mother, brother, Kate Hollenbaugh, June Stoddard, and Charlotte Browning. Music in the service included a camp song written by Eve, By the shores of the bluest of waters sung by cousins, Emily and David Ruppert and Mariah Levitt, a string quartet played Winter from Howard Frazins String Quartet No. 1, and Amazing Grace| a song with special meaning in the familys history | was among the hymns sung. Readers of biblical passages were Eloise Stoddard Levitt, Ann Bruce Stoddard, Wrenn Hardy Bartlett, Reverend Mary Stoddard Trainor, and her uncle, Reverend Jim Trainor. She and her brother grew up in Lexington, Massachusetts, on Meriam Hill with their beloved Belka, a white Samoyed sled dog who was part of the family. Eve was close to her brother, his wife, Kate, and her nephews who she loved to tell stories to. Her father and she were dear to one another, had mutual dedication to psychology and psychiatry, shared an office, and had countless reflections together on their work. As she grew up,they, with her brother, friends and family, walked, skied in the East and West, played tennis, and canoed together. Early in her career she gained clinical experience working in the Departments of Psychiatry at Shriners Hospital for Children, Massachusetts General Hospital, and McLean Hospital. Most recently, she practiced psychology and cognitive behavior therapy in Belmont and Lexington. They say that Time assuages | Time never did assuage - Emily Dickinson, #861, H Vendler, Dickinson: Selected Poems and Commentaries, the Belknap Press, 2010 A Memorial Service, was held on June 6th in Christ Episcopal Church, Cambridge. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to: Christ Church Cambridge, American Psychiatric Foundation, Friends of Algonquin Park,Massachusetts Association for Mental Health, a charity of your own choice, or a special fund to be named. The family wishes to express their gratitude to all who taught or aided Eve, her dear friends, those who shared memories of her, and those who donate in her memory. Online guestbook www. brownandhickey.com. Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500. Revision of the Obituary Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019.
Published in Concord Journal from July 6 to July 13, 2019