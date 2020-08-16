Florence Freed, of Lincoln, passed on August 10th, 2020. Florence was born in May of 1933 in New York City, daughter of Irving Wallach, CPA and Frances Wallach, a Teacher. She had a brother Jonathan and they lived in Riverdale where Florence graduated from PS 81. She next graduated from Barnard Preparatory School as Valedictorian and then from Barnard College, cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Florence earned a Masters and a Certificate of Advanced Study from Harvard and worked as a School Psychologist in Newton. Later she became Professor of Psychology at Middlesex Community College in Bedford. Florence married Charles Freed, a Holocaust Survivor who did Pioneering Laser Research at MIT's Lincoln Lab. They lived in Lincoln and had two daughters, Lisa and Josie. Florence also wrote and published two books, "The Beautiful Blue Bicycle" and "Transcendence". In later years, she enjoyed living at Brookhaven at Lexington with many friends. She spent many hours playing classical music on the piano. Florence leaves her daughters, Lisa and Josie, her son-in-law Ted, her granddaughters Sara and Rachel, her sister-in-law Janet, her niece Joanne, her grand-niece Lauren and her grand-nephew Andy. Donations can be made to Brookhaven at Lexington for the Brookhaven Friends of Music. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
