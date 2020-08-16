1/1
Florence Freed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Freed, of Lincoln, passed on August 10th, 2020. Florence was born in May of 1933 in New York City, daughter of Irving Wallach, CPA and Frances Wallach, a Teacher. She had a brother Jonathan and they lived in Riverdale where Florence graduated from PS 81. She next graduated from Barnard Preparatory School as Valedictorian and then from Barnard College, cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Florence earned a Masters and a Certificate of Advanced Study from Harvard and worked as a School Psychologist in Newton. Later she became Professor of Psychology at Middlesex Community College in Bedford. Florence married Charles Freed, a Holocaust Survivor who did Pioneering Laser Research at MIT's Lincoln Lab. They lived in Lincoln and had two daughters, Lisa and Josie. Florence also wrote and published two books, "The Beautiful Blue Bicycle" and "Transcendence". In later years, she enjoyed living at Brookhaven at Lexington with many friends. She spent many hours playing classical music on the piano. Florence leaves her daughters, Lisa and Josie, her son-in-law Ted, her granddaughters Sara and Rachel, her sister-in-law Janet, her niece Joanne, her grand-niece Lauren and her grand-nephew Andy. Donations can be made to Brookhaven at Lexington for the Brookhaven Friends of Music. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Concord Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved