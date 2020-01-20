|
Florence Kelly McKenna, 90, a Concord resident since 1958, died on Friday, January 17, 2020 in Lincoln. She was the beloved wife of 32 years of the late Thomas A. McKenna who died in 1986. Born in Cambridge on July 23, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Margaret F. (Davey) Kelly. She attended Cambridge schools, was a 1946 graduate of Cambridge High and Latin and in 1951 received a B.A. degree from Regis College in Weston. Mrs. McKenna was a longtime teacher in the Cambridge and Concord Public Schools. Survivors include four sons. Thomas A. Jr. and his wife Pam of Chelmsford, David D. and his wife Laura of Concord, John R. of Concord and William J. and his wife Tina of Marstons Mills, eight grandchildren, Siobhan, Katie and Michael McKenna, David and James McKenna and Shayne, William Jr. and Kelly McKenna and a sister Margaret M. Young of Leominster. She was also the mother of the late Paul B. McKenna and sister of the late Daniel J. Kelly Jr. Survivors also include many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours at the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center on Tuesday, January 21st from 5 to 7 pm. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd beginning at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home. Followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial will follow in the family burial plot at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Scholarship Fund of Concord and Carlisle, 34 Walden St., Unit 217, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Mrs. McKenna's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, 2020