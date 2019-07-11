|
Florence T. (Marshall) Carreiro, a longtime Concord resident, died on Monday, July 8, 2019 in CareOne at Concord with her family by her side. She was 92. For 47 years, she was the devoted wife of the late Lawrence J. Carreiro who died in 1996. They were married in 1949 at Our Lady Help of Christians in West Concord. Born in Cambridge on April 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Perry) Marshall. After moving to Concord at age 5, she attended the public schools and graduated from Concord High School in 1945. A woman who embodied a lifelong unconditional love for family, she will be remembered and missed as a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a fabulous cook who enjoyed taking care of her family, and spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She leaves behind her daughter, Donna Carreiro Casey and her husband Christopher of Lexington, a daughter-in-law, Nancy Carreiro of Leominster, four grandchildren, Michael W. Carreiro, James J. Carreiro, Brittney M. Barrett-Moeller, Mark C. Casey, four great grandchildren, Lacey, Ava, Conor, and Joshua, and her brother, James Marshall and his wife Doris of Maynard. She was the mother of the late Lawrence R. Carreiro and sister of the late Richard Marshall, Edith OLeary and Geraldine Marshall. Family and friends will gather for visiting hours on Thursday, July 11th from 4 to 7 pm in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord Center. She will buried during a private service at Cambridge Cemetery on Friday, July 12th. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the charity of ones choice. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to send a condolence in Mrs. Carreiros online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneral Home.com.
Published in Concord Journal from July 11 to July 18, 2019