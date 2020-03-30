|
|
Frank N. Scimone, 82, lifelong Concord resident and the proud second-generation owner and operator of the Frank Scimone Farm on Old Bedford Road, died March 26, 2020 at Life Care Center of Acton. He was born at Emerson Hospital's cottage on January 27, 1938, as the beloved son of the late Frank and Grace (Donato) Scimone. After graduating from Concord High School in 1957, he was a 1960 graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston. Frank's father recognized his artistic talent and signed him up for classes at DiPaoula's Art Studio in Concord. Throughout his entire life, Frank was steadfastly devoted to the family farm. He embodied an unwavering passion for the daily operation of the stand, assisting customers, as well as tending to his crops and greenhouses. Frank's natural artistic eye proved very beneficial for the business when it came to flower arranging, decorating the stand and painting pumpkins. He also loved photography. Frank will be lovingly remembered for his selfless, giving nature to his family, friends and neighbors. Those left to cherish Frank's memory include his two dedicated nieces, Roseann and Grace Scimone, both of Concord. His siblings, Antonino, Domenica, Angelina Angie and her late husband Antonino Tony Scimone, predeceased him. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings in light of COVID-19, there will be a private funeral service, followed by burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Concord, Ma. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass at Holy Family Parish in Concord, Ma at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or to Life Care Center, 1 Great Road, Acton, MA 01720. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. For service updates and to share a remembrance in Frank's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Concord Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 6, 2020