1/1
George K. Byron
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Krause Byron, formerly of Yarmouth, Brewster, and a native of Concord, died on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bear Hill Rehab and Nursing Center in Stoneham. He was 85. George was born in Concord on March 2, 1935, as the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Krause) Byron. He graduated from Concord High School, and served his country in the U.S. Army. Prior to being honorably discharged, George was stationed in England and Germany during the Korean War. He was employed by Polaroid Corporation for twenty-seven years, and later, at Sun Microsystems for seven years. An outdoors enthusiast, George enjoyed biking, hiking, and kayaking. He was a leader and member of the Appalachian Mountain Club. He leaves behind three children, Paula Barry and her husband Mark of Townsend, Pamela Forde and her husband Mark of Burlington, and Jeffrey Byron of Sterling, six grandchildren, Allison, Steven, Heather, Ashely, Kristen, and Kevin, and two great grandchildren, Ambrielle and Miles. He was also the brother of the late Charles M. Byron. Family members will gather for private funeral services, followed by burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord, where Officers of the United States Army will present military honors. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Wednesday, September 9th in recognition of Georges faithful service to our country during the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 (www.dav.org). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in George's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Concord Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved