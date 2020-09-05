George Krause Byron, formerly of Yarmouth, Brewster, and a native of Concord, died on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bear Hill Rehab and Nursing Center in Stoneham. He was 85. George was born in Concord on March 2, 1935, as the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Krause) Byron. He graduated from Concord High School, and served his country in the U.S. Army. Prior to being honorably discharged, George was stationed in England and Germany during the Korean War. He was employed by Polaroid Corporation for twenty-seven years, and later, at Sun Microsystems for seven years. An outdoors enthusiast, George enjoyed biking, hiking, and kayaking. He was a leader and member of the Appalachian Mountain Club. He leaves behind three children, Paula Barry and her husband Mark of Townsend, Pamela Forde and her husband Mark of Burlington, and Jeffrey Byron of Sterling, six grandchildren, Allison, Steven, Heather, Ashely, Kristen, and Kevin, and two great grandchildren, Ambrielle and Miles. He was also the brother of the late Charles M. Byron. Family members will gather for private funeral services, followed by burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord, where Officers of the United States Army will present military honors. Concords Town Flag will fly at half-staff on Wednesday, September 9th in recognition of Georges faithful service to our country during the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 (www.dav.org
). Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in George's online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.