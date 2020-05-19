|
|
George Stanley Ames, 90, formerly of Concord, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Benchmark Senior Living in Norwood. Born November 3, 1929 in Boston MA, he was the son of Oakes Ingalls Ames and Harriet Hatch Ames. He grew up in Cambridge with his older brother, Oakes Ames, and summered in Castine, ME. George was educated at Browne & Nichols School, Milton Academy and Harvard University, receiving a BA in English in 1952. Soon after graduation, he married Gillian Frances Synge on June 28, 1952, in Chorleywood, Hertfordshire, England and entered the Marine Corps. Their early years were spent in Fredericksburg, VA until George was deployed to serve in the Korean War as a tank commander. George remained active in the Marine Corps Reserves, returning to active duty to serve in the Viet Nam War. A highly decorated soldier, George retired from the Marine Corps in 1989 having attained the rank of Colonel. When George returned from the Korean War, he settled in Concord and joined New England Merchants National Bank as a clerk and then as a trust officer. Known for his patience and his ability to work with people, Georges clients included some of the more eccentric customers of the bank. After leaving the bank in the mid 1980s, George worked overseeing the Coolidge Estate in Topsfield, MA and then worked at MITs Endicott House, where he proudly served until his legs could carry him no further only two years ago. George had many hobbies over the years each of which he pursued with passion. He was an avid beekeeper and served for many years in the Recreated 10th Regiment of Foot donning the handsome redcoat uniform of a Grenadier officer for Revolutionary War reenactments and parades. He found great joy and satisfaction when tending to his property in Concord, mowing the grass, trimming trees and designing intricate infrastructure to prevent the squirrels from raiding his bird feeders. He was never happier than when surrounded by his family and displayed a special smile for his happiest moments that we all cherished. In addition to a strong belief in the citizen soldier, George generously gave back to his community serving on the Concord Chapter of the Red Cross, the Board of Directors of the Concord Carlisle Community Chest, the Town of Concord Finance Committee, and the Board of Trustees of Concord Academy. George was a man of integrity, loyalty and honor and was a gentleman always willing to help those in need. He was treasured by all those who grew to know him and will be greatly missed. George is survived by the large family he adored and kept close track of, including his children, Elizabeth Ames Macdonald of Westwood, Richard M. Ames of Kiawah Island, SC., John B. Ames of Concord, and Robert O. Ames of Arlington, VA. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating his life will be scheduled at a later date. Gifts in his name may be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Unit 2601, Boston, MA 02108. https://www.nechv.org/ donations/online-giving/ Arrangements are under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. For online tribute and guestbook visit www.concordfuneral.com.
Published in Concord Journal from May 19 to May 26, 2020