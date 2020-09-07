1/1
Gerald A. Moscariello
1931 - 2020
Gerald "Jerry" Angelo Moscariello, 89, life-long resident of West Concord, passed away peacefully at his residence on September 5th, 2020. He was the husband to Jean E. (Mitchell) Moscariello for sixtyeight years. Born in West Concord, he was the son of the late Carmella (Varalla) Moscariello and Antonio Moscariello. Raised and educated in West Concord, Jerry graduated from Concord High School in 1949. On August 17th, 1952 Jerry and Jean married and they remained in West Concord to raise their loving family. Jerry worked with his father on the family chicken farm for several years, then worked at his brother's hardware store, during that time he started "Jerrys Rentals" in the basement of the hardware store. In 1967, Jerry and two of his brothers built a new building and started The Moscariello Brothers equipment store in Acton. Eventually Jerry's brothers retired and Jerry, Jean and their sons ran it until he retired. Two of their sons continued running the store after Jerry retired. Jerry was very active playing sports his entire life. He also enjoyed playing cards, square dancing, bowling and fishing. Jerry was a lifetime member of the Musketaquid Sportsman Club, a tambourine player with the "Concord Shakers", a hand bell ringer at the West Concord Union Church. He volunteered at the Council of Aging. For the past twenty years, he hosted a Monday morning billiard and ping pong gathering with many friends, some he had known since high school. Jerry was a "Jack of all Trades" and enjoyed helping out friends and relatives, especially his sons and daughter. Along with his wife Jean, he is survived by his sons William M. Moscariello, Gerald E. Moscariello and his wife Paula(Simeone) Moscariello, Michael J. Moscariello and daughter Diane M. (Moscariello) Welsh and her husband Charles Welsh and grandchildren, Matthew R. Welsh and Michelle K. Welsh and her partner Patrick Casey and several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brothers, Frank, Angelo, Pasquale and Salvatore. Funeral services and burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord will be private. For those who wish to attend the service remotely, please activate the link provided on September 10th, 2020 at 11:00 am. https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/541148 In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Concord Journal from Sep. 7 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
September 6, 2020
Jerry was one of the nicest, kindest men I've ever known. I met him first either on a squash court or a tennis court shortly after we moved to Concord in 1975. Besides tennis and squash we later played lots of pool and ping pong through the Monday morning group that I felt privileged to join for the last 10 years or so. My condolences to Jean and the rest of his family and friends. His passing will be felt by so many people.
Bill Adams
Friend
September 6, 2020
May you see your brothers and parents again in heaven. I know Tony will be there waiting to hug you.
Marie Nigro
Friend
September 6, 2020
An amazingly kind person whose sense of humor and thoughtful nature endeared him to everyone. We'll miss him and will carry fond memories the rest of our lives.
Don King Jr
September 6, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family.
Joseph Welsh
Family
September 6, 2020
We are all going to miss Jerry very much at the Musketaquid Club. He was always doing projects. We won't replace him. What a great guy!!
Tom & Linda Charlotn
Friend
September 6, 2020
Dear Jean & family,
I was so sorry to hear of Gerry's passing.I know I dont have to tell you what a lovely man he was. He was always friendly & helpful tp everyone he met. He contributed so much to life in Concord.
Love to you all for the sad days ahead.
Joan Neisser
Acquaintance
