Jerry was one of the nicest, kindest men I've ever known. I met him first either on a squash court or a tennis court shortly after we moved to Concord in 1975. Besides tennis and squash we later played lots of pool and ping pong through the Monday morning group that I felt privileged to join for the last 10 years or so. My condolences to Jean and the rest of his family and friends. His passing will be felt by so many people.

Bill Adams

Friend