Gerald "Jerry" Angelo Moscariello, 89, life-long resident of West Concord, passed away peacefully at his residence on September 5th, 2020. He was the husband to Jean E. (Mitchell) Moscariello for sixtyeight years. Born in West Concord, he was the son of the late Carmella (Varalla) Moscariello and Antonio Moscariello. Raised and educated in West Concord, Jerry graduated from Concord High School in 1949. On August 17th, 1952 Jerry and Jean married and they remained in West Concord to raise their loving family. Jerry worked with his father on the family chicken farm for several years, then worked at his brother's hardware store, during that time he started "Jerrys Rentals" in the basement of the hardware store. In 1967, Jerry and two of his brothers built a new building and started The Moscariello Brothers equipment store in Acton. Eventually Jerry's brothers retired and Jerry, Jean and their sons ran it until he retired. Two of their sons continued running the store after Jerry retired. Jerry was very active playing sports his entire life. He also enjoyed playing cards, square dancing, bowling and fishing. Jerry was a lifetime member of the Musketaquid Sportsman Club, a tambourine player with the "Concord Shakers", a hand bell ringer at the West Concord Union Church. He volunteered at the Council of Aging. For the past twenty years, he hosted a Monday morning billiard and ping pong gathering with many friends, some he had known since high school. Jerry was a "Jack of all Trades" and enjoyed helping out friends and relatives, especially his sons and daughter. Along with his wife Jean, he is survived by his sons William M. Moscariello, Gerald E. Moscariello and his wife Paula(Simeone) Moscariello, Michael J. Moscariello and daughter Diane M. (Moscariello) Welsh and her husband Charles Welsh and grandchildren, Matthew R. Welsh and Michelle K. Welsh and her partner Patrick Casey and several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brothers, Frank, Angelo, Pasquale and Salvatore. Funeral services and burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord will be private. For those who wish to attend the service remotely, please activate the link provided on September 10th, 2020 at 11:00 am. https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/541148
In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123