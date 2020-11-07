Gloria Tidman Pinkham, 97, died peacefully in her residence at Concord Park on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was the dedicated wife for 61 years of the late Richard O. Pinkham who died in 2012. Born in Concord on August 10, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Hodgdon) Tidman. She was raised in Waltham, prior to settling on Powers Road in Concord for many years. She retired from Waltham Federal Savings Bank as Vice President of the Waltham branch. She also worked full-time until age 90 as an Administrator for Dane, Brady & Haydon LLP in Concord. Gloria was a longtime member of Trinitarian Congregational Church in Concord. A lifelong skier, she was a charter and founding member of Prospectors Ski Club. She was the devoted mother of R. Mark Pinkham and his wife Nancy of Derry, NH, the loving grandmother of Kaeley Chesney & her husband Andrew and Connor Pinkham, and the dear aunt of Martha Chamberlin. Gloria will be laid to rest during a private burial service at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA 01742. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in Glorias online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
.